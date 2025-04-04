Denys Maliuska

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7828 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15453 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56397 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115100 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302220 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212532 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ukraine and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of law

The ministers of Justice of Ukraine and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the legal sphere. The document provides for the exchange of experience and information in anti-corruption efforts, judicial reform and strengthening institutional capacity.

Politics • August 5, 01:52 PM • 24996 views

My five years are not over yet, they continue because of martial law - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky said that he cannot yet assess his work as president of Ukraine due to the ongoing martial law, but he is proud to lead a nation that has protected itself from challenges.

War • May 21, 03:27 PM • 62235 views

Zelensky is the legitimate president of Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

German foreign minister Anna Lena Baerbok said that Volodymyr Zelensky is a legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine.

War • May 21, 02:45 PM • 22145 views

"Maidan-3": the Center for Public Advocacy warns of a new wave of Russia's disinformation campaign against Ukraine

Russia is stepping up its disinformation campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government and discrediting mobilization efforts.

Politics • May 20, 10:44 AM • 18367 views

russia's campaign on "loss" of legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities will intensify at the end of May - DIU

The DIU warns that at the end of May, russia will intensify its disinformation campaign, questioning the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

War • May 16, 11:58 AM • 27629 views

Ukraine decided to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war as soon as possible - DIU

Due to the scale of the situation with the Russian group and its losses, it was decided to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Society • May 12, 11:50 AM • 29597 views

There is a lot to work on in the Constitution, but not in times of war - Maliuska

Ukraine's Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska acknowledged that the Constitution needs to be improved, but argues that this should not happen during the ongoing war.

Politics • May 10, 08:34 AM • 17973 views

After May 21, President Zelensky will not lose legitimacy - Minister of Justice

President Zelenskiy will not lose his legitimacy after May 21, as his powers will last until the next president is elected, despite the imperfections in the Constitution regarding wartime provisions, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said.

Politics • May 10, 08:14 AM • 20174 views

Over the past month, the enemy has carried out over 1600 attacks on peaceful cities with missiles, drones and artillery - Kostin

In the last month alone, the enemy fired over 1,600 missiles, drones and artillery at peaceful cities, killing 171 civilians.

War • May 9, 05:32 PM • 39544 views

This is not about restricting human rights, but about partially lifting restrictions: Lubinets on new statement to the Council of Europe

In April, Ukraine did not suspend human rights protection, but partially lifted the restrictions that had been applied earlier, according to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Politics • April 29, 02:24 PM • 23452 views

Ukraine has reduced, not increased, the number of restrictions: Maliuska on new statement to the Council of Europe

In April 2024, Ukraine did not suspend the protection of rights, but withdrew reservations on the restriction of a certain set of rights, clarifying existing restrictions and reducing them, within the framework of its international obligations.

War • April 29, 01:57 PM • 20364 views

They will end by the end of May: Malyuska on discussions on the fate of Russian assets

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice said that there is about a month and a half left to reach an international consensus on the confiscation of Russian assets, as the G7 summit in mid-June is likely to formalize a decision on this issue.

War • April 27, 05:44 PM • 67571 views

Ukraine may restrict access to public services for tax evaders - Malyuska

Ukraine may restrict access to public services for persons liable for military service who do not have military registration documents as an incentive to fulfill their duties during mobilization.

War • April 20, 07:50 PM • 50765 views

Politico: Euroclear allowed to keep profits from Russian assets for two years. It's about 5 billion euros

Euroclear, which holds most of the Russian central bank's frozen assets in Europe, reportedly received permission to keep the profits earned on these assets in 2022 and 2023 instead of using the funds to support Ukraine's military efforts.

Economy • March 27, 12:30 PM • 29059 views
Exclusive

Malyuska on Russia's foreign exchange reserves: understanding the format of receipt and use will be known in mid-summer

By mid-summer, Ukraine will have a clear understanding of how Russia's foreign exchange reserves will be transferred to Ukraine and used.

War • March 25, 10:59 AM • 135518 views

EU accession negotiations will be held simultaneously with sectoral integration - Shmyhal

Ukraine expects to start actual accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of 2024, with negotiations taking place simultaneously with sectoral integration and the expansion of the economic visa-free regime with the EU.

Economy • March 22, 03:23 PM • 27689 views
Exclusive

Malyuska on the idea of a special tax on gas and oil in Russia: this is only the beginning of the discussion

Ukraine is considering the possibility of introducing a special tax on Russian resources, such as oil, gas and diamonds, after the victory to cover the damage caused by the aggressor, but no concrete decisions have been made yet, as the focus is currently on seizing Russian sovereign assets, gold and foreign exchange reserves.

War • March 22, 02:44 PM • 181774 views

Two fully functioning camps for prisoners of war in Ukraine - Ministry of Justice

There are two fully functioning camps for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, while the third has not yet been fully launched.

War • March 22, 12:33 PM • 24503 views

Mobilization of prisoners: the Ministry of Justice expects the draft law to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible

The Ministry of Justice expects the parliament to consider a bill that would allow thousands of prisoners to be released for contract service in the armed forces during mobilization and martial law, except for those convicted of crimes against Ukraine's national security.

War • March 22, 11:53 AM • 25774 views

The Office of the Register of Losses for Ukraine has been opened in Kyiv: its main functions and for whom it is intended

An office of the International Register of Damage for Ukraine has opened in Kyiv, which will record all damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and serve as legal evidence to substantiate compensation claims. The first applications for housing destruction are expected in a few weeks, and other categories such as loss of life, health, forced displacement, and environmental damage are planned to be included.

Society • March 22, 10:58 AM • 24656 views

US may consider aid to Ukraine and confiscation of Russian assets as one package - Malyuska

According to Ukraine's Justice Minister, the US may consider providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine along with the confiscation of Russian assets in a single package, and a vote could take place next week if technical details are agreed upon.

War • March 16, 06:29 PM • 33544 views

We received "optimistic signals": Maluska in the US makes a statement on assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Malyuska expressed optimism that U. S. lawmakers from both parties would approve a bill to further support Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion.

War • March 13, 06:55 PM • 77331 views

Mobilization of prisoners: a draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law has been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament that proposes early release from prison for those who agree to contract military service during the current conflict.

War • March 13, 05:55 PM • 28666 views

Parliamentarians will be waiting for a legislative initiative: Fries on possible mobilization of convicts

The Minister of Justice proposed to mobilize 50,000 convicts who have served their sentences to defend Ukraine, pending a legislative initiative by the Cabinet of Ministers.

War • March 9, 10:40 AM • 83927 views

Malyuska met with UNICEF Ukraine's Head of Mission Munir Mammadzade

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska met with UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Munir Mammadzade to discuss cooperation in the field of protection of children's rights in the justice system.

Society • March 4, 11:07 PM • 34222 views

At least 50 thousand people with a criminal record could be mobilized - Malyuska

The Minister of Justice of Ukraine says that at least 50,000 people with criminal records who have served their sentences may be mobilized into the army to defend Ukraine.

Society • February 17, 07:35 PM • 38452 views

Maliuska commented on the Bihus.Info investigation into the SBU: "Shame on the work of the special service"

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska commented on the need to strengthen control over the actions of Ukrainian special services after an investigation by Bihus. Info revealed that the SBU had been spying on journalists.

Crimes and emergencies • February 6, 09:23 AM • 21144 views