Denys Maliuska

The Office of the Register of Losses for Ukraine has been opened in Kyiv: its main functions and for whom it is intended

An office of the International Register of Damage for Ukraine has opened in Kyiv, which will record all damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and serve as legal evidence to substantiate compensation claims. The first applications for housing destruction are expected in a few weeks, and other categories such as loss of life, health, forced displacement, and environmental damage are planned to be included.