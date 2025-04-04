Denys Maliuska

The ministers of Justice of Ukraine and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the legal sphere. The document provides for the exchange of experience and information in anti-corruption efforts, judicial reform and strengthening institutional capacity.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that he cannot yet assess his work as president of Ukraine due to the ongoing martial law, but he is proud to lead a nation that has protected itself from challenges.
German foreign minister Anna Lena Baerbok said that Volodymyr Zelensky is a legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine.
Russia is stepping up its disinformation campaign to destabilize Ukraine, promoting narratives about the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government and discrediting mobilization efforts.
The DIU warns that at the end of May, russia will intensify its disinformation campaign, questioning the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.
Due to the scale of the situation with the Russian group and its losses, it was decided to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Ukraine's Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska acknowledged that the Constitution needs to be improved, but argues that this should not happen during the ongoing war.
President Zelenskiy will not lose his legitimacy after May 21, as his powers will last until the next president is elected, despite the imperfections in the Constitution regarding wartime provisions, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said.
In the last month alone, the enemy fired over 1,600 missiles, drones and artillery at peaceful cities, killing 171 civilians.
In April, Ukraine did not suspend human rights protection, but partially lifted the restrictions that had been applied earlier, according to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.
In April 2024, Ukraine did not suspend the protection of rights, but withdrew reservations on the restriction of a certain set of rights, clarifying existing restrictions and reducing them, within the framework of its international obligations.
The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice said that there is about a month and a half left to reach an international consensus on the confiscation of Russian assets, as the G7 summit in mid-June is likely to formalize a decision on this issue.
Ukraine may restrict access to public services for persons liable for military service who do not have military registration documents as an incentive to fulfill their duties during mobilization.
Euroclear, which holds most of the Russian central bank's frozen assets in Europe, reportedly received permission to keep the profits earned on these assets in 2022 and 2023 instead of using the funds to support Ukraine's military efforts.
By mid-summer, Ukraine will have a clear understanding of how Russia's foreign exchange reserves will be transferred to Ukraine and used.
Ukraine expects to start actual accession negotiations with the EU in the first half of 2024, with negotiations taking place simultaneously with sectoral integration and the expansion of the economic visa-free regime with the EU.
Ukraine is considering the possibility of introducing a special tax on Russian resources, such as oil, gas and diamonds, after the victory to cover the damage caused by the aggressor, but no concrete decisions have been made yet, as the focus is currently on seizing Russian sovereign assets, gold and foreign exchange reserves.
There are two fully functioning camps for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, while the third has not yet been fully launched.
The Ministry of Justice expects the parliament to consider a bill that would allow thousands of prisoners to be released for contract service in the armed forces during mobilization and martial law, except for those convicted of crimes against Ukraine's national security.
An office of the International Register of Damage for Ukraine has opened in Kyiv, which will record all damages caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and serve as legal evidence to substantiate compensation claims. The first applications for housing destruction are expected in a few weeks, and other categories such as loss of life, health, forced displacement, and environmental damage are planned to be included.
According to Ukraine's Justice Minister, the US may consider providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine along with the confiscation of Russian assets in a single package, and a vote could take place next week if technical details are agreed upon.
Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Malyuska expressed optimism that U. S. lawmakers from both parties would approve a bill to further support Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion.
A draft law has been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament that proposes early release from prison for those who agree to contract military service during the current conflict.
The Minister of Justice proposed to mobilize 50,000 convicts who have served their sentences to defend Ukraine, pending a legislative initiative by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska met with UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Munir Mammadzade to discuss cooperation in the field of protection of children's rights in the justice system.
The Minister of Justice of Ukraine says that at least 50,000 people with criminal records who have served their sentences may be mobilized into the army to defend Ukraine.
Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska commented on the need to strengthen control over the actions of Ukrainian special services after an investigation by Bihus. Info revealed that the SBU had been spying on journalists.