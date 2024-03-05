$41.340.03
Malyuska met with UNICEF Ukraine's Head of Mission Munir Mammadzade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34222 views

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska met with UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Munir Mammadzade to discuss cooperation in the field of protection of children's rights in the justice system.

Malyuska met with UNICEF Ukraine's Head of Mission Munir Mammadzade

The Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska met with the head of the UNICEF Office in Ukraine Munir Mammadzade. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the participants, in cooperation with UNICEF and partners, important results for children in the justice sector have been achieved. However, at the same time, the war has exacerbated the problems faced by children in contact with the law and created new challenges.

Currently, the most vulnerable categories of children need help. These are children who have experienced or witnessed violence, children who have committed offenses for various reasons, and children who have been left without parental care or otherwise come into contact with the justice system. Therefore, cooperation with partners is focused on three main areas that are becoming increasingly relevant:

  • combating and preventing violence against children;
  • improving, together with the judicial system, the procedures for adoption, restoration and deprivation of parental rights, and ensuring the interests and rights of children in family disputes and civil proceedings;
  • ensuring the protection of the rights of children in conflict with the law, their further rehabilitation and prevention of juvenile delinquency in the future.

Addendum Addendum

The parties also discussed other areas of cooperation and further development of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine, in particular, within the framework of the Interagency Coordination Council on Juvenile Justice, as well as the development and implementation of the best international and European practices of protecting children's rights in the justice system in Ukraine.

At least 50 thousand people with a criminal record could be mobilized - Malyuska17.02.24, 21:35 • 38452 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarPolitics
Denys Maliuska
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
UNICEF
Ukraine
