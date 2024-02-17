At least 50 thousand people with a criminal record could be mobilized - Malyuska

At least 50 thousand people with a criminal record could be mobilized into the army. This was stated by the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

He emphasized that we are talking about those who are already free, working and leading normal lives.

"Those who are not in prison, those who have been free for a long time, and maybe even not in prison, but they once received a sentence for committing a crime. These are people who have an outstanding criminal record. It may be years after they have served their sentence. They are on the street, they walk, work, go about their normal lives, but no one takes them to the army for reasons that are not entirely clear to me. There are at least 50 thousand of these people. That is, 50,000 people who can be easily mobilized and sent to the front. Of course, provided that they are subject to conscription and do not have certain immunities related to some other characteristics. But according to our estimates, there are at least 50,000 people at large. They have served their sentences, they are safe, they can defend their homeland," emphasized Malyuska.

Earlier, Denys Malyuska said that the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine would propose "more radical" steps to mobilize convicts. The ministry is also working on the issue of mobilizing prisoners.