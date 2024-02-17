Military must recover - Zelenskyy on "fair mobilization"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the issue of "fair mobilization" is a matter of rotation, as the military needs to be restored, and new people will come instead. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

The issue of fair mobilization is a matter of rotation. You are tired, you have to recover. You go out to recuperate, and another person comes in to replace you, a professional who has undergone appropriate training. And the mobilization system depends on this system - Zelensky said.

The President added that a certain number of people are needed to protect and defend the country, and a different number of people are needed to counterattack.

"So the issue of mobilization is a complicated matter," Zelensky added.

Recall

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government's draft law on mobilization.