There is a lot to work on in the Constitution, but not in times of war - Maliuska

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska admitted that the Constitution should be improved, but the official is convinced that this should not be done during the war, UNN reports with reference to BBC Ukraine.

There are many provisions in the Constitution that need to be changed and improved, says Denys Maliuska.

According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, the text of the Constitution has never been worked on with the aim of removing legal imperfections, "there are a lot of holes in it.

Let's just say that there is a lot to work on. Is it time to do it? I am convinced that we cannot do this during the war - explained the Minister of Justice of Ukraine

Regarding the appropriateness of appealing to the Constitutional Court to put an end to the legitimacy of President Zelensky, Denys Maliuska said that this is beyond the powers of the head of the Ministry of Justice.

This is definitely beyond my authority. I am not a subject that can apply to the Constitutional Court.

The official also noted that no president of the country has ever worked day in and day out, as the Constitution provides.

According to Malyuska, there is currently a certain benchmark that should be interpreted and applied in relation to the norms that determine the date of the election.

President Zelenskiy will not lose his legitimacy after May 21, as his powers will last until the next president is electeddespite the imperfections of the Constitution regarding wartime provisions, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said.

