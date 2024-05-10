ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83043 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107732 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150552 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154556 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250747 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Actual
There is a lot to work on in the Constitution, but not in times of war - Maliuska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17953 views

Ukraine's Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska acknowledged that the Constitution needs to be improved, but argues that this should not happen during the ongoing war.

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska admitted that the Constitution should be improved, but the official is convinced that this should not be done during the war, UNN reports with reference to BBC Ukraine.

Details

There are many provisions in the Constitution that need to be changed and improved, says Denys Maliuska.

According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, the text of the Constitution has never been worked on with the aim of removing legal imperfections, "there are a lot of holes in it.

Let's just say that there is a lot to work on. Is it time to do it? I am convinced that we cannot do this during the war

- explained the Minister of Justice of Ukraine

AddendumAddendum

Regarding the appropriateness of appealing to the Constitutional Court to put an end to the legitimacy of President Zelensky, Denys Maliuska said that this is beyond the powers of the head of the Ministry of Justice.

This is definitely beyond my authority. I am not a subject that can apply to the Constitutional Court.

The official also noted that no president of the country has ever worked day in and day out, as the Constitution provides.

According to Malyuska, there is currently a certain benchmark that should be interpreted and applied in relation to the norms that determine the date of the election.

Recall

President Zelenskiy will not lose his legitimacy after May 21, as his powers will last until the next president is electeddespite the imperfections of the Constitution regarding wartime provisions, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said.

Zelenskyy had an important video conversation with the President of the European Commission. Peace Summit in the spotlight09.05.24, 22:36 • 60163 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
denys-maliuskaDenys Maliuska
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

