Zelenskyy had an important video conversation with the President of the European Commission. Peace Summit in the spotlight

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an important video conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

"We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit, involving as many countries as possible, including representatives of the Global South. Thank you for confirming your participation in the Peace Summit. We appreciate that Europe and the European Union are with Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

We are preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June: Zelenskyy expects talks on Ukraine's accession to start in June