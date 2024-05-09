We are preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June: Zelenskyy expects talks on Ukraine's accession to start in June

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85789 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108273 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151076 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251188 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36379 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68364 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224855 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85789 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113085 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113970 views
We are preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June: Zelenskyy expects talks on Ukraine's accession to start in June

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63261 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects the negotiation framework to be approved and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in June, marking the next stage of rapprochement with the EU.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union is to be prepared for June - Kyiv is waiting for the approval of the negotiation framework and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession, UNN reports.

There was a lot of international communication today. President of the European Council Charles Michel. I have also just spoken with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. We are actively preparing for June the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union - we are waiting for the approval of the negotiation framework and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession 

- Zelensky said during a video address.

According to him, "our country, our people deserve this, and the European Union needs this step - not just politically. This is the lifeblood of the European Union - to be a European project that leaves no one outside the European Union.

"No one who truly professes European values. And I was also pleased to hear today the full support of our European friends for the Peace Summit - I am grateful to every leader who has already confirmed their participation in the Summit and is ready to effectively help us in attracting leaders..." - Zelensky summarized.

Zelenskyy invites presidents of Czech Republic and Moldova to the Peace Summit09.05.24, 21:15 • 51125 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

