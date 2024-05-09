Zelenskyy invites presidents of Czech Republic and Moldova to the Peace Summit

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of phone conversations with world leaders and invited them to the Global Peace Summit in Sweden. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

He said that today he continued talks with leaders who can help Ukraine bring about a just peace and real, lasting security.

He invited Presidents Maia Sandu and Petr Pavel of Moldova and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Simon Harris of Ireland, and President Charles Michel of the European Council to the Global Peace Summit. All of them confirmed their participation. I am grateful for this - Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State had a conversation with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on the development of cooperation in various fields. They discussed Ghana's participation in the Peace Summit.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined the main issues to be discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. These include the exchange of prisoners, the return of abducted Ukrainian children and deported citizens, as well as nuclear and food security issues.

Recall

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.