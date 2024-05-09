ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskyy invites presidents of Czech Republic and Moldova to the Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites presidents of Czech Republic and Moldova to the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51115 views

President Zelenskyy invited several other world leaders to the Global Peace Summit in Sweden. In particular, the head of state has invited the presidents of Moldova and the Czech Republic to join the conference.

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of phone conversations with world leaders and invited them to the Global Peace Summit in Sweden. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on the Telegram channel.

Details

He said that today he continued talks with leaders who can help Ukraine bring about a just peace and real, lasting security. 

He invited Presidents Maia Sandu and Petr Pavel of Moldova and the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Simon Harris of Ireland, and President Charles Michel of the European Council to the Global Peace Summit. All of them confirmed their participation. I am grateful for this

- Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy invites Council of Europe Secretary General to the Peace Summit. Pejčinović-Burić confirmed her participation08.05.24, 16:28 • 18509 views

In addition, the Head of State had a conversation with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on the development of cooperation in various fields. They discussed Ghana's participation in the Peace Summit.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined the main issues to be discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. These include the exchange of prisoners, the return of abducted Ukrainian children and deported citizens, as well as nuclear and food security issues.

Recall

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
european-councilEuropean Council
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
switzerlandSwitzerland
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
irelandIreland
swedenSweden
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising