Zelenskyy invites Council of Europe Secretary General to the Peace Summit. Pejčinović-Burić confirmed her participation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić and invited her to the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Thanked for the opening of the office of the Register of Damages in Kyiv and welcomed the effective steps of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to establish a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression. Invited Ms. Secretary General to the Peace Summit and thanked her for confirming her participation - Zelensky said on Twitter.

Context

On June 15-16 , the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conferenceto look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.