Zelenskyy talks with Scholz: Germany confirmed its participation in the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the upcoming Peace Summit, the situation at the front, defense cooperation, Germany's contribution to Ukraine's air defense, and preparations for a conference on Ukraine's recovery, UNN reports.

I spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit and for his personal efforts to make the event a success. Instructed the teams to work together to engage the widest possible range of states - Zelensky wrote in X.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) "and its filling with concrete agreements," the President added.

"I informed the Chancellor in detail about the current situation on the battlefield and in key areas. We discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. I am grateful to Germany for its significant contribution to Ukraine's defense capability and the strength of our air defense. German assistance saves lives during every terrorist attack by Russia," Zelenskyy said.

