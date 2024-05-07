Zelensky on the Peace Summit: We are working to ensure that all continents are represented

Ukraine is working to ensure that all continents are represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland and that every leader can join in restoring the full force and effectiveness of the UN Charter. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Maximum attention is being paid to the preparation of the first Global Peace Summit - the inaugural Summit that can and must actually bring a just peace closer. The more states of the world show their leadership at the Summit, the closer peace will become. We are working to ensure that all continents are represented at the Summit and that every leader can contribute to restoring the full force and effectiveness of the UN Charter - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Today, Zelenskyy held a series of international talks with the leaders of Belgium, Spain, Latvia, and Finland.

I personally invited our partners to the Summit and am grateful for their confirmation of participation. We discussed how to make joint work to restore peace and international security as effective as possible - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Spain, Belgium and Finland confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs discussed consolidating support for the Peace Summit by countries around the world.

Context

On June 15-16 , the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conferenceto seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia would not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.