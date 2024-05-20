"Maidan-3": the Center for Public Advocacy warns of a new wave of Russia's disinformation campaign against Ukraine

Russian propaganda has intensified as part of the Maidan-3 disinformation campaign, through which Russia wants to destabilize the situation in Ukraine as much as possible. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports .

Details

The CPD notes that Russia is using all available media to promote the narrative of the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government, trying to encourage Ukrainians to come out to protest. The enemy has also intensified its campaign to discredit mobilization in Ukraine.

Moscow's goal is to disorganize the political situation in Ukraine and cause chaos in our society by spreading manipulations on issues sensitive to Ukrainians against the backdrop of the frontline - explain the experts of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Center also emphasizes that the enemy hopes to provoke a political crisis in this way to weaken international support for Ukraine and at the same time reduce the defense capability of our country.

Recall

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska says that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after his term expires on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.