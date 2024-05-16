Russia intensifies disinformation campaign against Zelensky - US intelligence

Russia has stepped up its disinformation efforts to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and cast doubt on his legitimacy in recent months, US intelligence agencies have said, CNN reports , UNN.

Details

A recent U.S. intelligence assessment provided to CNN says Russia has seized on various recent events to stoke criticism of Zelenskiy's abilities and place as Ukraine's leader, a senior Biden administration official said in an interview.

Russia has been spreading disinformation about Zelensky before the war started, but recent intelligence shows that "its actions are definitely increasing," the official said.

Intelligence indicates that Russia has highlighted two main areas of this recent disinformation effort: Ukraine's painful withdrawal from the eastern city of Avdiivka and the fact that Ukraine has postponed its presidential election scheduled for this spring due to the war.

Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation