Over the past month, the enemy has carried out over 1600 attacks on peaceful cities with missiles, drones and artillery - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, together with Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, took part in a meeting of G7 justice ministers in Venice. At the meeting, Kostin said that over the past month alone, the enemy has carried out more than 1,600 attacks on peaceful cities with missiles, drones and artillery. As a result of these attacks, 171 civilians were killed.

Kostin wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kostin, he and Justice Minister Denys Malyuska took part in a meeting of G7 justice ministers dedicated to Ukraine.

Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian people and the support of our partners, Ukraine is standing firm against Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression. And even in the face of wartime challenges, we are working hard to increase the transparency and effectiveness of our justice system. We are grateful to the G7 countries for their support in the fight against the aggressor, as well as for their assistance and strategic advice in implementing the best international practices of good governance - Kostin said.

He noted that the common goal is to stop Russia once and for all.

"To do this, we must act decisively, act together and act now. Every day of delay costs innocent lives. Over the past month alone, the enemy has launched more than 1,600 attacks on peaceful cities with missiles, drones and artillery. As a result of these attacks, 171 civilians were killed," added Kostin.

Recall

The methods that Ukraine is currently using to document international crimes committed by Russia have never been used by any country in the world in previous wars or conflicts. Open source research methods, intelligence data, data from our international partners, social media data and other interesting methods allow us to document Russian crimes right now.