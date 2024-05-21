My five years are not over yet, they continue because of martial law - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelensky said that he cannot yet assess his work as president of Ukraine due to the ongoing martial law, but he is proud to lead a nation that has protected itself from challenges.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he could not assess his activities as head of state, adding that due to martial law, his term has not yet ended. Zelensky stated this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.
Details
My five years are not over yet, and they continue due to martial law. I can't evaluate my performance. I think it's just not very ethical. I think that the view is always fair somewhere on the side and I will not argue with this view and will not. Justice is always somewhere in the middle. I am glad that we did not turn a blind eye to all these challenges. I am glad that I look at everything directly and I am very glad that I am the president of such a people who did not turn their backs, did not run anywhere, but defended everything they could. But all this is not over and I believe that we need to go this way to the end
He added that he is proud to be the president of Ukraine.
Addition
On May 20, 2019, the inauguration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took place.
Recall
Justice Minister Denys Malyuska stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not lose his legitimacy after the end of his term of office on May 21, since the powers of the head of state will last until the election of the next president of Ukraine.
German foreign minister Anna Lena Berbock said that Volodymyr Zelensky is the legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine.