My five years are not over yet, they continue because of martial law - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he could not assess his activities as head of state, adding that due to martial law, his term has not yet ended. Zelensky stated this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

My five years are not over yet, and they continue due to martial law. I can't evaluate my performance. I think it's just not very ethical. I think that the view is always fair somewhere on the side and I will not argue with this view and will not. Justice is always somewhere in the middle. I am glad that we did not turn a blind eye to all these challenges. I am glad that I look at everything directly and I am very glad that I am the president of such a people who did not turn their backs, did not run anywhere, but defended everything they could. But all this is not over and I believe that we need to go this way to the end