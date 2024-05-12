Ukraine decided to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war as soon as possible - DIU

It has been decided to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Taking into account the scale of the situation with the Russian group, their losses and future losses, it was decided to open an additional detention facility, an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible. Soon this information will also be public and official - Yusov said.

Addendum

Yusov appealed to the Russians in the Kharkiv sector and called on them to either go over to the side of Ukraine or surrender, given the enemy's significant losses.

In March 2024, the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska reportedthat there are two fully functioning camps for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine. The third has not yet been fully launched.