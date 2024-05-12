Syrskyi: Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defense stopped, fighting continues in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military stopped the attempts of the Russian army to break through the defense at the front. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Sunday in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Syrsky, the situation at the front remains tense. The enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian troops on several fronts in order to advance deeper

The units of the Defense Forces are engaged in fierce defensive battles, attempts of the Russian occupants to break through our defense have been stopped - said Syrsky.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence, artillery, and unmanned systems units are working.

Syrskyi pointed out that Ukraine knows the enemy's plans and responds flexibly to all its actions. The Commander-in-Chief assured that all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the defense and decisions are being made promptly, including personnel decisions.

This week , the situation in Kharkiv region has significantly escalated. Fighting is currently ongoing in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting damage on the enemy - said Syrsky.

According to him, hot fighting continues at the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, the situation is changing very dynamically. In some areas the enemy has partial success, in others the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position.

In the Kramatorsk sector, according to Syrskyi, the enemy continues to try to capture the town of Chasiv Yar and continues offensive actions to the east of the town. It is unsuccessfully trying to regain the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka.

However, Syrsky emphasized that despite the difficult situation at the front, units are rotating to rest the military and restore the combat capability of the brigades.

