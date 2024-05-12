Nazarenko: Occupants have been tasked with maximum pressure along the entire frontline

Units of the occupation forces have been tasked with exerting maximum pressure along the entire front, in particular in the Bakhmut direction. Russians are trying to advance every day not in one place, but in several simultaneously with the widest possible front. This was reported by Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh", during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

"We understand that the units of the occupation forces along the entire front, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, have been tasked with maximum pressure... All their units have been tasked with trying to advance in their own direction, and there may be dozens and dozens of such attempts to advance every day along the entire front, throughout the east, throughout the Bakhmut direction. That is, today one landing, tomorrow another landing. Or today one settlement or another settlement. And so every day they try not to go to one place, but to several places at the same time to advance on the widest possible front," said Nazarenko.

He noted that most of these hostile attempts are repelled.

"More than half of these enemy attempts are detected at the stage when they are accumulating, in particular, they use light armored vehicles, when they accompany assaults with several units of tanks, so those groups are detected and fire damage begins before they reach their new line, and accordingly, most of the enemy's attempts to assault are repelled, or cut off, or stopped at the moment when they have not actually started to assault. But we understand that the enemy uses not only this tactic. He also uses infantry assaults and infantry assaults in small groups," said Nazarenko.

Addendum

On May 9, Nazar Voloshyn , spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reportedthat the most difficult situation in the east was in the Avdiivka sector.