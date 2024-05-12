Nazarenko: Occupants have been tasked with maximum pressure along the entire frontline

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76410 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225570 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31962 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41238 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224311 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53801 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112790 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113694 views
Nazarenko: Occupants have been tasked with maximum pressure along the entire frontline

Nazarenko: Occupants have been tasked with maximum pressure along the entire frontline

 • 77502 views

The units of the Russian occupation forces were tasked with exerting maximum pressure along the entire front line, especially in the Bakhmut direction, trying to advance along the widest possible front.

Units of the occupation forces have been tasked with exerting maximum pressure along the entire front, in particular in the Bakhmut direction. Russians are trying to advance every day not in one place, but in several simultaneously with the widest possible front. This was reported by Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh", during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

"We understand that the units of the occupation forces along the entire front, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, have been tasked with maximum pressure... All their units have been tasked with trying to advance in their own direction, and there may be dozens and dozens of such attempts to advance every day along the entire front, throughout the east, throughout the Bakhmut direction. That is, today one landing, tomorrow another landing. Or today one settlement or another settlement. And so every day they try not to go to one place, but to several places at the same time to advance on the widest possible front," said Nazarenko.

He noted that most of these hostile attempts are repelled.

"More than half of these enemy attempts are detected at the stage when they are accumulating, in particular, they use light armored vehicles, when they accompany assaults with several units of tanks, so those groups are detected and fire damage begins before they reach their new line, and accordingly, most of the enemy's attempts to assault are repelled, or cut off, or stopped at the moment when they have not actually started to assault. But we understand that the enemy uses not only this tactic. He also uses infantry assaults and infantry assaults in small groups," said Nazarenko.

Addendum

On May 9, Nazar Voloshyn , spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reportedthat the most difficult situation in the east was in the Avdiivka sector.

Anna Murashko

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising