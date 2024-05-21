Zelensky is the legitimate president of Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86550 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251337 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165627 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37217 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35031 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69201 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63260 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226442 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238136 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224891 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86550 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63260 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113121 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114001 views
Zelensky is the legitimate president of Ukraine - German Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22108 views

German foreign minister Anna Lena Baerbok said that Volodymyr Zelensky is a legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine.

German foreign minister Anna Lena Berbok said that Volodymyr Zelensky is the legitimate president of Ukraine. She said this during a joint press conference by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, the correspondent of UNN reports.

It is clearly clear to everyone that Volodymyr Zelensky is a legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine,

Burbock said.

Details

She noted that the Constitution of not only Ukraine, but also other regions, says that during martial law it is impossible to hold elections.

This is, for example, written in the Basic Law of Germany: that the cadence continues during martial law and only six months after the end of the war can elections be organized,

Burbock said.

Addition

 the representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrey Usov, reported that the end of May will be another aggravation of the Russian campaign about the "loss" of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities due to the lack of elections.

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not lose his legitimacy after the end of his term of office on May 21, since the powers of the head of state will last until the election of the next president of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
denys-maliuskaDenys Maliuska
cnnCNN
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising