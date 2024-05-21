German foreign minister Anna Lena Berbok said that Volodymyr Zelensky is the legitimate president of Ukraine. She said this during a joint press conference by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, the correspondent of UNN reports.

It is clearly clear to everyone that Volodymyr Zelensky is a legitimate and legitimate president of Ukraine, Burbock said.

She noted that the Constitution of not only Ukraine, but also other regions, says that during martial law it is impossible to hold elections.

This is, for example, written in the Basic Law of Germany: that the cadence continues during martial law and only six months after the end of the war can elections be organized, Burbock said.

the representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrey Usov, reported that the end of May will be another aggravation of the Russian campaign about the "loss" of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities due to the lack of elections.

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not lose his legitimacy after the end of his term of office on May 21, since the powers of the head of state will last until the election of the next president of Ukraine.