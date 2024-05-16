The end of May will be another escalation of the russian campaign about the "loss" of legitimacy of the Ukrainian government due to the lack of elections. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in an interview with Oksana Moroz for the project "On a cold head", the correspondent of UNN reports.

The end of May will be another escalation of the campaign about the loss of legitimacy due to the failure to hold elections of the Ukrainian authorities... It is clear that we have heard all this, nothing new - Yusov said.

He noted that public opinion clearly shows that Ukrainians are against elections during the war, Ukrainians consider the government legitimate, and international partners consider the government legitimate.

Everything is fine. But this does not mean that the issue is closed, that is, the enemy will continue such operations of influence on our society, our partners, and of course we need to repeat the arguments, repeat legal and political, informational, and such work will also be carried out. But this direction is an integral part of the Maidan-3 campaign. I apologize for using the word Maidan in this context, but it was the enemy who called it that. A part of this campaign is delegitimization, attempts to delegitimize the Ukrainian government - Yusov said.

Addendum

Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after his term expires on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.

CNN, citing U.S. intelligence agencies, reported that russia has stepped up its disinformation efforts to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and cast doubt on his legitimacy in recent months.

