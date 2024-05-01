"Maidan-3": the Center for Public Advocacy warns of new russian propaganda fakes

Russia has once again stepped up its efforts to spread the Maidan-3 disinformation campaign. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

The agency explained that Moscow continues to invest large resources in the large-scale disinformation campaign "Maidan-3." In this way, Russia wants to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, discredit the country's military and political leadership, and sow chaos and an atmosphere of mistrust in Ukraine.

In particular, recently, TikTok has been distributing videos of individual "bloggers" promoting the enemy's favorable thesis about the alleged "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government and calling on Ukrainian citizens to come out to protest.

The CPJ warns that such calls are in the interests of the enemy, who is preparing for an offensive at the front and is interested in disorganizing the political situation in Ukraine, creating disorder and chaos, which, in its opinion, should weaken the Ukrainian Defense Forces - the Center said.

It is noted that the enemy is preparing its main destabilization efforts for May 20.

The National Security and Defense Council warned that Russia is launching a powerful campaign to discredit the top military and political leadership of Ukraine for 3-4 months, related to the topic of the elections in Ukraine.

Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov