Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov

Russia has launched Operation Maidan 3 to create a situation in which it would question the legitimacy of not only the President, but decision-making in general in Ukraine, in order to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine on the battlefield in June 2024. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov to journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"A very serious operation is underway. They couldn't think of anything better than to call it 'Maidan 3'. It's a primitive name, but it's officially listed in their documents as such. This is the most expensive operation for them and it will fail, because we know everything they are planning, we know how to counter it. However, as part of this operation, they have planned the following: to create a situation in which the legitimacy of not only the President, but decision-making in general in Ukraine after May 20 this year," Budanov said.

He added that the Russians plan to take advantage of this to inflict a military defeat on the frontline.

"After that, in a short period of time, when they expect that there will be some confusion in Ukrainian society and duality of decision-making, and the same is projected onto our army, as they think, in the first half of June, they will inflict a military defeat in the east, taking advantage of the fact that the army should have a double opinion about who is in charge of us, and whose orders we are following, and so on. This is their whole point. They are interested not so much in changing the political leadership as in inflicting a military defeat," Budanov added.

