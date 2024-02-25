Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159166 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94715 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203877 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238845 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253372 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159475 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372543 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85555 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 159085 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 332795 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232067 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273075 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27927 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34739 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97396 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104080 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26410 views

The head of Russian intelligence said that their goal is to undermine Ukraine's legitimacy and inflict a military defeat on it by June 2024 through "Operation Maidan-3.

Russians are conducting Operation Maidan 3 to try to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine in June - Budanov

Russia has launched Operation Maidan 3 to create a situation in which it would question the legitimacy of not only the President, but decision-making in general in Ukraine, in order to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine on the battlefield in June 2024. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov to journalists on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"A very serious operation is underway. They couldn't think of anything better than to call it 'Maidan 3'. It's a primitive name, but it's officially listed in their documents as such. This is the most expensive operation for them and it will fail, because we know everything they are planning, we know how to counter it. However, as part of this operation, they have planned the following: to create a situation in which the legitimacy of not only the President, but decision-making in general in Ukraine after May 20 this year," Budanov said.

He added that the Russians plan to take advantage of this to inflict a military defeat on the frontline.

"After that, in a short period of time, when they expect that there will be some confusion in Ukrainian society and duality of decision-making, and the same is projected onto our army, as they think, in the first half of June, they will inflict a military defeat in the east, taking advantage of the fact that the army should have a double opinion about who is in charge of us, and whose orders we are following, and so on. This is their whole point. They are interested not so much in changing the political leadership as in inflicting a military defeat," Budanov added.

Recall

Kirill Budanov saidthat Russia's strategic goal in the war has not changed: the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87