Maliuska commented on the Bihus.Info investigation into the SBU: "Shame on the work of the special service"

Following statements by journalists of the Bihus.Info project about surveillance by the SBU, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska expressed shame for the "work" of the special service. He believes that more control over the actions of the special services inside the country is needed. Malyuska wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

I watched the BIHUS.Info story. I am proud of the quality of the journalists' investigation. I am ashamed of the "work" of the special service. Given the attention of the international media to Ukraine, I think we have no more than a day to show the right reaction and send the right messages - Maliuska wrote.

He reminded that according to the law on the SBU, the Verkhovna Rada, the President and the Prosecutor's Office control the special service.

"The President made the first step earlier by dismissing the head of the department. I think we need a prompt response and communication from all branches of government," the minister said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to establish more control over the actions of the special services inside the country.

Recall

BIHUS Info journalists showed the faces of those who followed their employees in the countryside complex. The investigators are convinced that they were being followed by SBU officers who are supposed to be protecting our statehood, not looking for compromising information about independent media.

After that, the head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, Roman Semenchenko, was fired precisely because of the surveillance of the Bihus.Info editorial board.