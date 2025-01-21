Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth over UAH 28 million

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106594 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114597 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141411 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105643 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142490 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103959 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113576 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117054 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100378 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123943 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 79785 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 98460 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 98460 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 79440 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 79440 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 162505 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162505 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 79646 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 79646 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 98643 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 98643 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123968 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 125228 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125228 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143178 views
Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth over UAH 28 million

Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth over UAH 28 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85143 views

The SBU exposed two founders of a company that supplied low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard. The defendants shipped 30 thousand pieces of clothing with low-quality accessories worth UAH 28.7 million.

In Kyiv, the SBU exposed two founders of a private company that supplied wholesale batches of low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard units. During March-October 2023, the defendants shipped 30 thousand pieces of clothing for Ukrainian defenders worth UAH 28.7 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

"The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two founders of a private company in Kyiv who supplied wholesale batches of low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard units. It is documented that in March-October 2023, the offenders shipped 30 thousand items of clothing for Ukrainian defenders worth UAH 28.7 million," the statement said.

The SBU-initiated examination showed that the military uniforms purchased with state funds were made with fittings that did not meet the technical specifications.

"In particular, the materials used have a lower class of wear resistance, so a soldier will not be able to securely fix protective ammunition and weapons with ammunition on such clothing. Accordingly, this can pose a real threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line," the SBU informs.

According to the case, the defendants deliberately "saved" on quality materials to buy cheaper components and thus make more profit.

During the searches of the suspects' residences, the SBU found commercial documents and a hard disk with evidence of the fraud.

"At present, SBU investigators have served both founders of the company with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property by abuse of office committed on a particularly large scale by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law)," the statement said.

UAH 40 million for bulletproof vests “for the National Guard”: the head of the company will be tried for fraud18.01.25, 16:14 • 67350 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

