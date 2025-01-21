Kyiv company supplied the National Guard with defective military uniforms worth over UAH 28 million

In Kyiv, the SBU exposed two founders of a private company that supplied wholesale batches of low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard units. During March-October 2023, the defendants shipped 30 thousand pieces of clothing for Ukrainian defenders worth UAH 28.7 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

"The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two founders of a private company in Kyiv who supplied wholesale batches of low-quality military uniforms to the National Guard units. It is documented that in March-October 2023, the offenders shipped 30 thousand items of clothing for Ukrainian defenders worth UAH 28.7 million," the statement said.

The SBU-initiated examination showed that the military uniforms purchased with state funds were made with fittings that did not meet the technical specifications.

"In particular, the materials used have a lower class of wear resistance, so a soldier will not be able to securely fix protective ammunition and weapons with ammunition on such clothing. Accordingly, this can pose a real threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line," the SBU informs.

According to the case, the defendants deliberately "saved" on quality materials to buy cheaper components and thus make more profit.

During the searches of the suspects' residences, the SBU found commercial documents and a hard disk with evidence of the fraud.

"At present, SBU investigators have served both founders of the company with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property by abuse of office committed on a particularly large scale by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law)," the statement said.

