"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
UAH 40 million for bulletproof vests “for the National Guard”: the head of the company will be tried for fraud

Kyiv  •  UNN

 67350 views

The company's director illegally imported 9.4 thousand pieces of military ammunition under the guise of humanitarian aid for the National Guard. The goods worth UAH 40 million were sold through a store in Kyiv instead of being transferred to the military.

Detectives of the Main Department of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine have completed a pre-trial investigation against the director of a company that imported protective helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the National Guard.

This was reported by BES, UNNwrote.

Details

The investigation established that the head of the company, in order to obtain privileges for the import of military goods, provided customs authorities with forged letters of guarantee with false information about the final recipient

- , the statement said.

According to the documents, all the ammunition: protective helmets, ballistic plates for body armor, and the body armor itself were supposed to be transferred to a military unit of the National Guard. However, this did not actually happen. They were illegally sold in a specialized store in Kyiv and on the Internet.

According to the investigation, in May-June 2022, the suspect imported 4.7 thousand protective helmets, 3 thousand ballistic plates for body armor and 1.7 thousand bulletproof vests into the customs territory of Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for one of the military units of the National Guard of Ukraine

- notes the BES.

During the searches of the company's offices, warehouses and store, the BES detectives seized ammunition worth over UAH 40 million. They also seized documentation confirming the company's illegal activities. The goods were seized and the company's director was served a notice of suspicion. A bail was imposed on him as a measure of restraint.

He is charged with committing fraud with financial resources and violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control (parts 1, 2 of Article 222, parts 1, 2 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The indictment has been sent to the court for consideration on the merits

- informs the Bureau.

Recall

The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators. 

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv

