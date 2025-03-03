Musk compares war in Ukraine to a tram in provocative cartoon
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk published a cartoon with Zelensky comparing the situation in Ukraine to a tram that can be stopped. The billionaire hints at Ukraine's rejection of certain guarantees.
Billionaire Elon Musk, the head of the US government's efficiency department, compared the war in Ukraine to a tram by publishing a cartoon. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of an ally of US President Donald Trump on the social network X (Twitter), reports UNN.
Details
On Sunday, March 02, American billionaire Elon Musk made another high-profile post on his X-account. This time, he published a cartoon depicting Zelensky.
You can stop the tram at any time, but you refuse because you need guarantees that it will not run again in a few years
As a reminder, Elon Musk called for an audit of the use of US military aid to Ukraine.
Elon Musk assessed the collapse of the mining deal between the US and Ukraine22.02.25, 23:42 • 46077 views