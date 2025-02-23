The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "has been dismissed" from his position. This was announced on the X social network by the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk, reports UNN.

Details

This comment was a response to a post by one of the contributors, the famous blogger Mario Nawfal, regarding the refusal of the head of the Ukrainian state to sign an agreement with the USA on rare earth minerals.

"Zelenskyy has been dismissed from his current job," Musk wrote.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign an agreement with the USA on the transfer of 50% of rare earth metals. According to him, this decision was made due to the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine in the document.

Earlier, NBC News reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump offered Kyiv to provide them with 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to guarantee security in connection with the extraction of minerals if a peace agreement with russia is concluded.

