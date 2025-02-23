ukenru
Elon Musk assessed the collapse of the mining deal between the US and Ukraine

Elon Musk assessed the collapse of the mining deal between the US and Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45440 views

Elon Musk wrote on the social network X that Zelenskyy had been "fired from his job". This was a reaction to the refusal of the President of Ukraine to sign an agreement to transfer 50% of rare earth metals to the USA.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "has been dismissed" from his position. This was announced on the X social network by the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire Elon Musk, reports UNN.

Details

This comment was a response to a post by one of the contributors, the famous blogger Mario Nawfal, regarding the refusal of the head of the Ukrainian state to sign an agreement with the USA on rare earth minerals.

"Zelenskyy has been dismissed from his current job," Musk wrote.

Image

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign an agreement with the USA on the transfer of 50% of rare earth metals. According to him, this decision was made due to the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine in the document.

Earlier, NBC News reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump offered Kyiv to provide them with 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, noting that US troops could be deployed to guarantee security in connection with the extraction of minerals if a peace agreement with russia is concluded.

Musk calls Reuters' information about US threats to cut off Starlink to Ukraine a lie25.02.22, 23:05 • 29792 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

