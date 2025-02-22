Musk calls Reuters' information about US threats to cut off Starlink to Ukraine a lie

Billionaire Elon Musk has denied a Reuters report that the United States is allegedly threatening Ukraine to cut off Starlink. According to him, this is a lie. This is reported by UNN with reference to Musk's post on social network X (formerly Twitter).

This is a lie. Reuters lies. They are second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) in terms of the number of news liars - Elon Musk said in a post.

His post was a response to another post in X, which stated that, according to Reuters, the United States allegedly threatened to cut off Starlink to Ukraine if Kyiv did not sign a minerals deal.

Recall

Poland's Minister of Digitalization saidthat the country has a commercial agreement to pay for Starlink for Ukraine. He expressed doubt about the possibility of terminating the contract due to US threats.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes rumors about Starlink being cut off in Ukraine. There are also alternative means of communication at the frontline that are functioning successfully.

“We must be prepared for Starlink outage at the front! - Berlin