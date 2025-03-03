“This is more than just a relationship": Zelenskyy on the future of dialogue with the US
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine declared his readiness for a new visit to the United States and assured of continued cooperation. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's failure would mean failure for both Europe and the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kyiv's relations with the United States remain strong. He said this in an interview with journalists before his departure from the UK, UNN reports.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, Washington's support for Kyiv will continue, and there has never been such a level of support from the United States as after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
I am confident that our cooperation will continue, as it is more than just a relationship at a certain point in time. Ukraine's failure is not just a problem of one country, but also a failure of Europe and the United States
He also assured that he was ready for another visit to the United States.
"If the President of the United States of America invites me for a constructive dialogue, I represent the interests of a country that is very much dependent on support, on partnership. And if I am invited for a constructive dialogue, for solving real problems, for serious questions and real decisive answers, I will be there," the President of Ukraine said.
Context
During a recent meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
