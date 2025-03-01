Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish president believes that only the United States can stop the war in Ukraine. Andrzej Duda advises Zelenskyy to adapt to Trump's style and seek understanding with him.
Polish President Andrzej Duda called on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return to the negotiating table with the United States, as he believes that there is no other force in the world but this country that can stop the aggression of Russia. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.
Details
According to Duda, only the United States can stop the Russian-Ukrainian war. Zelenskyy, according to the Polish president, should hold constructive talks with US President Donald Trump, because “Trump is a big businessman.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy must return to this table, calmly agree on a solution that will make Ukraine safe. And we, who are allies of Ukraine and have supported Ukraine from the very beginning, will support him in this,
The Polish president also added that he had already told Zelenskyy about the need to adapt to Trump and his manner of conducting diplomatic negotiations and seek understanding with him.
Recall
Mark Rutte called on the Ukrainian president to improve relations with Donald Trump after the failed meeting at the White House. The NATO Secretary General reminded of the importance of US support and Trump's contribution to helping Ukraine.