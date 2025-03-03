Marco Rubio: The United States is ready to restore relations with Ukraine under one condition
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is ready to restore normal relations with Ukraine if Kyiv is ready for peace. To end the war, it is necessary to involve Russia in the negotiation process.
According to him, Washington hopes that negotiations with Ukraine can be "restarted," but it will not be an "easy peace deal.
No one here is saying that Vladimir Putin will receive the Nobel Peace Prize. ... We need to find out if there is a way to make them stop the war
In his opinion, the White House is trying to find a way to end the war in Ukraine, and to do so, it is necessary to involve Russia in the negotiation process.
"Do not do anything to disrupt. And this is what Zelensky unfortunately did," the US Secretary of State summarized.
Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that relations between Trump and Zelensky can be improved. According to him, Ukraine should thank Trump for his attempts to achieve peace.
