Rubio: US cannot allow Russia to become China's “junior partner”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington wants to dilute ties between China and Russia without sowing division between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

I don't know if we will ever be able to completely disengage them from their relationship with China. I also don't think that a bad relationship between China and Russia is good for global stability, because they are both nuclear powers - Rubio said.

He emphasized that closer ties between China and Russia would pose a problem for the United States if Moscow became Beijing's “permanent junior partner,” pitting the two nuclear powers against Washington.

We may find ourselves in a situation where, whether Russia wants to improve its relations with the United States or not, they will not be able to because they have become completely dependent on the Chinese because we have cut them off. The best outcome for us is to have a relationship with Russia - Rubio added.

He characterized US-China relations as “the great story of the 21st century,” adding that although Washington will have disagreements and confrontations with both Beijing and Moscow, it is important to maintain relations with both.

These are large, powerful countries with nuclear stockpiles. They can project power around the world. I think we have lost the concept of maturity and prudence in diplomatic relations - Rubio summarized.

