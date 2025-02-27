Rubio: US cannot allow Russia to become China's “junior partner”

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45211 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88452 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114932 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106977 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149943 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120267 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135971 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26098 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119736 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48323 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119736 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149943 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193194 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193543 views
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123723 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155573 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136007 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143460 views
Rubio: US cannot allow Russia to become China's “junior partner”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21902 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared his unwillingness to allow Russia to become a “junior partner” of China. According to him, the United States seeks to balance relations with both nuclear powers.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington wants to dilute ties between China and Russia without sowing division between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

I don't know if we will ever be able to completely disengage them from their relationship with China. I also don't think that a bad relationship between China and Russia is good for global stability, because they are both nuclear powers

- Rubio said. 

He emphasized that closer ties between China and Russia would pose a problem for the United States if Moscow became Beijing's “permanent junior partner,” pitting the two nuclear powers against Washington.

We may find ourselves in a situation where, whether Russia wants to improve its relations with the United States or not, they will not be able to because they have become completely dependent on the Chinese because we have cut them off. The best outcome for us is to have a relationship with Russia

- Rubio added.

He characterized US-China relations as “the great story of the 21st century,” adding that although Washington will have disagreements and confrontations with both Beijing and Moscow, it is important to maintain relations with both.

These are large, powerful countries with nuclear stockpiles. They can project power around the world. I think we have lost the concept of maturity and prudence in diplomatic relations

- Rubio summarized.

To recap

The United States wants to check the seriousness of Russia's intentions to end the war, “there were no negotiations, we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines.” 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising