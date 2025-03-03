Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine promises severe punishment for the tragedy at the training ground
Kyiv • UNN
Major General Mykhailo Drapaty reacted to the tragic enemy attack on the training ground. He initiated an independent investigation and promised to bring to justice all those involved in the incident.
The commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, reacted to the tragic enemy attack on the training ground, saying that he had initiated an independent investigation and promised to bring to justice all those involved in the incident, UNN reports.
A tragedy at a training ground is a terrible consequence of an enemy strike. War requires quick decisions, responsibility and new safety standards, otherwise we lose more than we gain. I sincerely express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, their comrades-in-arms and everyone who knew our soldiers. The investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy is ongoing. I personally follow every step to find out everything second by second. Because I am also in pain. Because anger is eating away at me from the inside
According to him, he was "waiting for the first data so as not to be unfounded, and now I have to warn: everyone who made decisions that day, and everyone who did not make them on time, will be held accountable." "No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports," Drapaty emphasized.
"I foresee that they will try to hide the truth in the fog of bureaucracy. But I will not allow it. I have appointed an independent audit with the participation of military counterintelligence so that no detail is left out, and the perpetrators are named and cannot "get away with it". I will demand the most severe punishment. Those who continue to negligently and formally fulfill their duties during the years of war, those who "drag" the military into outdated procedures, neglecting their safety, those who assert themselves not in battle, but by oppressing their subordinates - they all disgrace the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Drapatyi said.
"We are witnessing untimely decisions and unlearned lessons. I call again and again on all generals, officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: we must get rid of formalism, bureaucracy and frivolity. Each of us is responsible for the lives of our comrades. Both in combat, and in the rear," the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on social media.
Addendum
His statement came after reports of an enemy attack on a training ground in one of the frontline regions.