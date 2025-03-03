the enemy has advanced in the Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and the Kursk region of Russia - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the occupiers advanced in Pishchany in Donetsk region, near Pogrebivka of the Kursk region, Nadia and Zagryzovy in the Kharkiv region.
Russian troops are successful in Kharkiv Region, Donetsk Region, and the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation. Analysts of the DeepState OSINT project reported this on the night of March 3, UNN reports.
Details
On Monday, March 3 at 00:41, the DeepState analytical project updated the interactive map of the hostilities. According to information from the OSINT project, Russian troops advanced in Pishchany in Donetsk region, near Pogrebivka in the Kursk region, Nadia and Zagryzovy in the Kharkiv region.
As a reminder, on Sunday, March 02, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy conducted 62 air strikes, used 869 kamikaze drones and fired over 4000 times at Ukrainian positions.
