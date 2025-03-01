Number of battles decreased in February, but number of Russian airstrikes increased - Defense Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
In February, the number of battles decreased, but the number of air strikes on Ukrainian positions increased. During the month, the enemy lost 78 artillery divisions and a record number of vehicles - 3,472 units.
In February, the number of battles at the front decreased, but there were more Russian air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and the frontline, while in February the Russian army lost more than 78 artillery divisions and the most vehicles since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Details
"In February, compared to January, the number of combat engagements slightly decreased: 3,274 against 5,087. Instead, the number of enemy air strikes on the positions of our troops and frontline settlements increased. In February, Russian tactical aviation dropped more than 3,522 KABs. In January, it used a total of about 2 400 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in February, the Russian army suffered significant irreversible and sanitary losses of manpower - 36,570 people. "Conventionally, this is the strength of three motorized rifle divisions," the Defense Ministry said. They also reminded that the Russian army suffered the largest losses of personnel in December 2024 - 48,670 killed and wounded.
Also in February, Ukrainian defenders reportedly destroyed and damaged 1,415 enemy artillery systems. "This amount would be enough to equip more than 78 artillery battalions (the Russian army artillery battalion has 18 guns)," the Defense Ministry said.
"In addition, 331 enemy tanks were damaged or disabled over the month. Conventionally, these are 10 enemy tank battalions (there are 31 vehicles in a tank battalion of the Russian army). Over the past seven months, this is the highest rate of enemy losses in this nomenclature of weapons and military equipment," the statement said. It is added that the most effective work against enemy tanks was carried out by Ukrainian defenders in October 2023, when 521 enemy tanks were destroyed within a month
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed or damaged 596 enemy armored combat vehicles. Conventionally, this is the number of armored personnel carriers for almost three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian army, the Defense Ministry said.
In the shortest month of the year, as noted, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the largest number of enemy vehicles since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia - 3,472 vehicles and tankers.
General Staff reports on the situation in Novenke area in Sumy region28.02.25, 18:05 • 28419 views