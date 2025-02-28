General Staff reports on the situation in Novenke area in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops crossed the border near the village of Novenke in Sumy region with two mechanized units, but were pushed back. Now the enemy continues to attempt an assault with infantry groups, and fighting continues.
On February 25, in the area of Novenke in Sumy region, Russians stormed up to two mechanized units, crossed the state border, but were driven back to the territory of Russia. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from cutting off Ukrainian logistics. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhoviy.
Regarding the situation in the area of Novenke in Sumy region, near the border with Russia. On February 25, the enemy stormed this section of the border with up to two mechanized units, crossed the state border of Ukraine, but was blocked and pushed back into the territory of Russia,
According to him, Russian troops continue to attempt assault operations, now with infantry groups.
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from cutting our logistics. The fighting in the area continues," said Lykhoviy.
Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff28.02.25, 16:35 • 18984 views
Context
Today, on February 28, Kovalenko commented on the situation in the Sumy region, in the Novenke area. He noted that the Russians are attempting to assault the border without convoys of vehicles, with infantry groups. The defense forces are destroying the enemy.
"At the moment, there has been no breakthrough , the fighting continues," Kovalenko wrote in Telegram at 12:29.
This statement was made against the backdrop of DeepState showing the village of Novenke in Sumy region as a "gray" zone, which was noticed by the network.
Later, Kovalenko statedthat the fact that the Russians are escalating the situation in the border area in Sumy region as almost the beginning of an offensive on Sumy is propaganda work, since Russia has neither the strength nor the means to do so, but it is necessary to inflate the "victory" in the media.