Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22594 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25259 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39149 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47692 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136229 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18984 views

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. A total of 60 combat engagements took place in different frontline areas over the last day.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the Kursk sector of the Russian Federation, and three more clashes are still ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of February 28, 16:00.

At present, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor has increased to 60.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks, three more engagements are still ongoing, and the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 14 drones, and fired 333 artillery rounds at our troops' positions and localities,

- the statement said.

It is also reported that in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk once, but was repelled.

In addition, the General Staff informs about the situation in other areas:

In the Liman sector, the invading army made one attack on Ukrainian positions near Ivanivka during the day. Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfast and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops twice in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Orikhovo Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk sector, 12 firefights took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Yelizavetivka, Promen, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy aircraft launched anti-aircraft missiles at Zvirove and Leontovychi.

In the Novopavlivka sector , six hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Kostiantynivske.

Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Huliaipil sector, near Pryvilne and Rivne, and one battle is currently underway.

Three combat engagements continue in the Orikhivsk sector , one attack has already been repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske with the support of attack aircraft.

On the Kupiansk and Prydniprovskyi directions , the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.

DPRK sends new troops to Kursk region - Seoul27.02.25, 09:31 • 27355 views

Addendum

Today, on February 28, Kovalenko commented on the situation in the Sumy region, in the Novenke area. He noted that the Russians are attempting to assault the border without convoys of vehicles, with infantry groups. The defense forces are destroying the enemy.

"At the moment, there has been no breakthrough, the fighting continues," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 12:29 p.m.

This statement was made against the backdrop of DeepState showing the village of Novenke in Sumy region as a "gray" zone, which was noticed by the network.

Later, Kovalenko said that the fact that the Russians were escalating the situation in the Sumy region as almost the beginning of an offensive on Sumy was propaganda, since Russia had neither the strength nor the means to do so, but the "victory" needed to be hyped up in the media.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Seoul
North Korea
Ukraine
Sums
Kharkiv
