Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. A total of 60 combat engagements took place in different frontline areas over the last day.
Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks in the Kursk sector of the Russian Federation, and three more clashes are still ongoing. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff provides information as of February 28, 16:00.
At present, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor has increased to 60.
In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks, three more engagements are still ongoing, and the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 14 drones, and fired 333 artillery rounds at our troops' positions and localities,
It is also reported that in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk once, but was repelled.
In addition, the General Staff informs about the situation in other areas:
In the Liman sector, the invading army made one attack on Ukrainian positions near Ivanivka during the day. Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfast and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops twice in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske. One firefight is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Orikhovo Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk sector, 12 firefights took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Four firefights are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky sector, Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Yelizavetivka, Promen, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiyivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy aircraft launched anti-aircraft missiles at Zvirove and Leontovychi.
In the Novopavlivka sector , six hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Kostiantynivske.
Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Huliaipil sector, near Pryvilne and Rivne, and one battle is currently underway.
Three combat engagements continue in the Orikhivsk sector , one attack has already been repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske with the support of attack aircraft.
On the Kupiansk and Prydniprovskyi directions , the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.
DPRK sends new troops to Kursk region - Seoul27.02.25, 09:31 • 27355 views
Addendum
Today, on February 28, Kovalenko commented on the situation in the Sumy region, in the Novenke area. He noted that the Russians are attempting to assault the border without convoys of vehicles, with infantry groups. The defense forces are destroying the enemy.
"At the moment, there has been no breakthrough, the fighting continues," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 12:29 p.m.
This statement was made against the backdrop of DeepState showing the village of Novenke in Sumy region as a "gray" zone, which was noticed by the network.
Later, Kovalenko said that the fact that the Russians were escalating the situation in the Sumy region as almost the beginning of an offensive on Sumy was propaganda, since Russia had neither the strength nor the means to do so, but the "victory" needed to be hyped up in the media.