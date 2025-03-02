Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer announced the allocation of £1.6 billion for the production of more than 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles in Belfast. The funding is aimed at strengthening air defense and protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a £1.6 billion aid package for Ukraine to produce anti-aircraft missiles. He said this after an emergency summit on the war in Ukraine, UNN reports.
Starmer announced the provision of £1.6 billion in British export finance, which will allow Ukraine to "purchase over 5,000 anti-aircraft missiles to be manufactured in Belfast, creating jobs in our brilliant defense sector.
"This will be vital to protect critical infrastructure now and will strengthen Ukraine in securing peace when it comes, because we must learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot agree to a weak agreement like the Minsk agreement, which Russia can easily violate," he said.
Meloni spoke about the role of Italy and Britain in achieving peace in Ukraine02.03.25, 14:59 • 28548 views