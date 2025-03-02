Meloni spoke about the role of Italy and Britain in achieving peace in Ukraine
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of avoiding a split in the West. She emphasized the similarity of Italy and Britain's positions on Ukraine and their role in “building bridges.
European leaders begin arriving in London ahead of a key summit to discuss support for Ukraine. They are met by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The first comments appear.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni considers it "very, very important" to avoid the risk of a split in the West, saying the UK and Italy can play a key role "in building bridges." The BBC writes:
(Italian Prime Minister George Meloni) wants to see a "lasting peace" in Ukraine.
Maloney said that Italy and the UK have "similar thinking" on Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer named three key conditions for peace in Ukraine.
The Polish Prime Minister called for a stronger NATO military presence on the eastern flank. Tusk supported Italy's initiative to hold a summit of European leaders and the United States.
