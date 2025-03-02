Britain, France agree to work together on plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine: other countries expected to participate - Starmer
The United Kingdom, together with France and other countries, is developing a plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced by the British Prime Minister after talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, and Trump.
In an interview with the BBC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave details of his conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron.
The British prime minister said that following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Trump and French President, there are agreements to work on a plan to resolve Russia's war in Ukraine:
The UK - along with France and “maybe one or two other countries” - will work with Ukraine on “a plan to end the fighting, and then we will discuss that plan with the United States.
An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
