Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110843 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171106 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344093 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173938 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145144 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196204 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124956 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
75%
Popular news

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11219 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12708 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21849 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11081 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11347 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18671 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110843 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171106 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160699 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21859 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24941 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38864 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47452 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136003 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202928 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the influence of retrograde planets and eclipses in March 2025. The period from March 3 to 9 will be a preparatory stage before important astrological events.

Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

March will be one of the most difficult periods of this year, when events will unfold in the most unpredictable way. This month, we will see a series of eclipses occurring against the backdrop of a parade of planets, as well as Venus and Mercury retrograde. About what awaits us in the period from 3 to 9 March especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

According to Basilenko, this week is a period of preparation for eclipses. Venus retrograde begins already at the beginning of the week and will last until April 12. This time its influence will be especially powerful because of the unique circumstances of the month.

You should not miss the favorable opportunity that Mercury gives us. From the beginning of the week, it leaves Pisces, where it felt weakened, and moves into Aries. Thanks to this change, the activity of the mind increases, there is a quick wit, instantaneous decisions. This will help us to get our backlogs in order and prepare for important events

- stated the astrologer.

However, as Basilenko noted, Mercury will begin to slow down from March 11, and from March 14 it will go retrograde. This will again impede communications, worsen mutual understanding, and slow down the speed of thinking.

On March 5, Saturn will conjunct the Sun, and this position will continue for the rest of the week. It will lead us to have to make important decisions, deal with serious situations, and make clear plans for the future. At the same time physically may feel fatigue, heaviness, lethargy. "In this period it is especially important to observe self-discipline - otherwise there may be difficulties in self-realization and a sense of limitation," - urged Basilenko.

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus01.03.2025, 15:58 • 144290 views

The Sun will also form a harmonious trigon to Mars, but at the same time form a tight square to Jupiter. This indicates active action on the part of world leaders, but with excessive ambition and inflated self-esteem.

As for each of us, now, as the astrologer stated, it is best to stick to discipline, act responsibly, clearly and according to a plan.

Conclusions

This week it is important to be especially attentive to financial matters and love relationships. The week is a preparatory week for eclipses, but while Mercury is still in direct motion, we have the opportunity to think clearly, hold important meetings, engage in active communication and intellectual activity. In other situations it is necessary to exercise discipline, follow a clear plan and avoid selfishness and arrogance

- Basilenko told. 

ARIES

This week you will actively sort out your inner world, which will lead to significant positive changes in your personality. This is a good time to make important decisions and realize your plans, but you should ask yourself: do you really need it? There may be confusion in your personal life - try to sort out your feelings.

TAURUS

Positive changes are waiting for you, but you should act sensibly. Now it is important to prepare for the coming month and the period of eclipses - now is the time to plan and take important steps. Be careful with secret romances - their consequences may soon be revealed.

GEMINI

The week will be active, allowing you to realize many plans. Try to finish important things before the eclipse. However, be careful: excessive ambition can harm your career. Do not rush to invest money in new projects and make large purchases.

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts02.03.2025, 13:46 • 356417 views

CANCER

You are full of strength and energy, supported by others and higher powers. Now is a great time to plan for the future and accomplish important tasks, success is guaranteed. However, resumption of office romances can lead to problems.

LEO

The week will bring you success in any activity. You can take risks, but only if you carefully analyze the situation and have a clear plan. Luck will accompany you in legal matters. In the financial sphere, it's time to settle debts. In love, possible return of exes from afar.

VIRGO

The week will be successful, especially in negotiations and establishing contacts with others and partners. Now it is worth planning the coming month. In the love sphere, passion for exes is possible, but with potentially complicated consequences. Be careful.

LIBRA

The week promises to be busy and businesslike. Try to close important issues and make plans for the challenging month ahead. In your personal life, there may be difficulties in your relationship with your spouse, as well as the appearance of former partners, which may cause inner confusion.

Financial issues in relationships: how to resolve conflicts and support your partner04.02.2025, 14:11 • 102568 views

SCORPIO

Now it is better not to waste energy, but on the contrary - to accumulate them, taking time for solitude, analyzing your life and relations with your children. There may be difficulties and misunderstandings in the sphere of love. Do not make new acquaintances.

SAGITTARIUS

The week will be calm. It is better to concentrate on household matters and taking care of elderly relatives. Getting your personal life in order will be of the greatest benefit. In love, be careful: you may want to return to the past, but it is better to postpone this decision.

CAPRICORN

You will be able to make the right decisions and will receive support from those around you. Now it is important to make plans for the future, be active and close important cases, although it is possible to encounter bureaucracy. You should not make major purchases or start renovations.

AQUARIUS

This is a good period for making business decisions and finalizing complex projects. Make plans for the future. Don't take risks in the financial sphere: you shouldn't make large investments or expenses. Your income remains stable.

PISCES

This week, as well as the whole upcoming month, will be one of the most important periods in your life. It is important to make the right decisions and be active. Try to understand yourself, define your goals and steps to achieve them. There may be financial losses due to hasty decisions, so be careful and do not trust dubious people in money matters.

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work26.02.2025, 16:30 • 127614 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Mars
Instagram
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46