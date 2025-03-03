Period of special attention to finances and personal relationships: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for March 3 - 9

March will be one of the most difficult periods of this year, when events will unfold in the most unpredictable way. This month, we will see a series of eclipses occurring against the backdrop of a parade of planets, as well as Venus and Mercury retrograde. About what awaits us in the period from 3 to 9 March especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

According to Basilenko, this week is a period of preparation for eclipses. Venus retrograde begins already at the beginning of the week and will last until April 12. This time its influence will be especially powerful because of the unique circumstances of the month.

You should not miss the favorable opportunity that Mercury gives us. From the beginning of the week, it leaves Pisces, where it felt weakened, and moves into Aries. Thanks to this change, the activity of the mind increases, there is a quick wit, instantaneous decisions. This will help us to get our backlogs in order and prepare for important events - stated the astrologer.

However, as Basilenko noted, Mercury will begin to slow down from March 11, and from March 14 it will go retrograde. This will again impede communications, worsen mutual understanding, and slow down the speed of thinking.

On March 5, Saturn will conjunct the Sun, and this position will continue for the rest of the week. It will lead us to have to make important decisions, deal with serious situations, and make clear plans for the future. At the same time physically may feel fatigue, heaviness, lethargy. "In this period it is especially important to observe self-discipline - otherwise there may be difficulties in self-realization and a sense of limitation," - urged Basilenko.

The Sun will also form a harmonious trigon to Mars, but at the same time form a tight square to Jupiter. This indicates active action on the part of world leaders, but with excessive ambition and inflated self-esteem.

As for each of us, now, as the astrologer stated, it is best to stick to discipline, act responsibly, clearly and according to a plan.

Conclusions

This week it is important to be especially attentive to financial matters and love relationships. The week is a preparatory week for eclipses, but while Mercury is still in direct motion, we have the opportunity to think clearly, hold important meetings, engage in active communication and intellectual activity. In other situations it is necessary to exercise discipline, follow a clear plan and avoid selfishness and arrogance - Basilenko told.

ARIES

This week you will actively sort out your inner world, which will lead to significant positive changes in your personality. This is a good time to make important decisions and realize your plans, but you should ask yourself: do you really need it? There may be confusion in your personal life - try to sort out your feelings.

TAURUS

Positive changes are waiting for you, but you should act sensibly. Now it is important to prepare for the coming month and the period of eclipses - now is the time to plan and take important steps. Be careful with secret romances - their consequences may soon be revealed.

GEMINI

The week will be active, allowing you to realize many plans. Try to finish important things before the eclipse. However, be careful: excessive ambition can harm your career. Do not rush to invest money in new projects and make large purchases.

CANCER

You are full of strength and energy, supported by others and higher powers. Now is a great time to plan for the future and accomplish important tasks, success is guaranteed. However, resumption of office romances can lead to problems.

LEO

The week will bring you success in any activity. You can take risks, but only if you carefully analyze the situation and have a clear plan. Luck will accompany you in legal matters. In the financial sphere, it's time to settle debts. In love, possible return of exes from afar.

VIRGO

The week will be successful, especially in negotiations and establishing contacts with others and partners. Now it is worth planning the coming month. In the love sphere, passion for exes is possible, but with potentially complicated consequences. Be careful.

LIBRA

The week promises to be busy and businesslike. Try to close important issues and make plans for the challenging month ahead. In your personal life, there may be difficulties in your relationship with your spouse, as well as the appearance of former partners, which may cause inner confusion.

SCORPIO

Now it is better not to waste energy, but on the contrary - to accumulate them, taking time for solitude, analyzing your life and relations with your children. There may be difficulties and misunderstandings in the sphere of love. Do not make new acquaintances.

SAGITTARIUS

The week will be calm. It is better to concentrate on household matters and taking care of elderly relatives. Getting your personal life in order will be of the greatest benefit. In love, be careful: you may want to return to the past, but it is better to postpone this decision.

CAPRICORN

You will be able to make the right decisions and will receive support from those around you. Now it is important to make plans for the future, be active and close important cases, although it is possible to encounter bureaucracy. You should not make major purchases or start renovations.

AQUARIUS

This is a good period for making business decisions and finalizing complex projects. Make plans for the future. Don't take risks in the financial sphere: you shouldn't make large investments or expenses. Your income remains stable.

PISCES

This week, as well as the whole upcoming month, will be one of the most important periods in your life. It is important to make the right decisions and be active. Try to understand yourself, define your goals and steps to achieve them. There may be financial losses due to hasty decisions, so be careful and do not trust dubious people in money matters.

