The Kremlin says that the US and Russia's positions on geopolitics have converged after Trump's change of course. Lavrov praised the US president's “common sense” and Peskov welcomed the new position on the UN resolution.
On Sunday, the Kremlin welcomed the changes in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, saying that the American point of view now "largely coincides" with Russia's position on geopolitics. This is stated in the article by Politico, according to UNN.
It is noted that in recent weeks, Trump has turned the tables on US policy toward Ukraine and sought a softer approach to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of obstructing efforts to end the war.
The new administration is rapidly changing all configurations of foreign policy. This largely coincides with our vision
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Trump, applauding the US president's "common sense" and the "lively, human nature" of MAGA policy. He also accused the Europeans who rallied around Zelenskyy of seeking to prolong the war in Ukraine.
The comments came as European leaders try to mend a growing rift between Kyiv and Washington after a meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House on Friday turned into a tense standoff.
At the same time, Peskov also welcomed the US decision to support a draft United Nations resolution that does not name Russia as an aggressor in the war in Ukraine, calling it something that was "unimaginable" before.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is no longer confident that it will succeed in forcing Russia and Ukraine to end the war. The doubts are related, in particular, to the emotional conversation between the American and Ukrainian leaders that took place on February 28 in the Oval Office.
