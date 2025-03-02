“Putin will come for you": hundreds of protesters rally in London
Kyiv • UNN
Hundreds of people rallied outside the British prime minister's residence with Ukrainian flags and posters. The protesters placed a large banner warning of the threat from Putin after the fall of Ukraine.
Hundreds of people protested near the residence of the British Prime Minister on Downing Street in London, where the planned rally began. The protesters are singing the national anthem in support of Ukraine, demonstrating solidarity with the country.
This was reported by Sky News , UNN .
The rally took place against the backdrop of an international security summit taking place at Lancaster House, where world leaders are meeting. The protesters carried large Ukrainian flags and posters with messages: “The war in Ukraine is not over! Ukrainian rally. World, wake up!” and ‘Russian captivity kills’.
A banner several meters long was placed on one of the walls, which read:
When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you, ladies and gentlemen!
The protesters actively supported the speeches, and a woman repeatedly shouted “Thank you, Britain!” through a megaphone, to which the crowd responded in kind.
Recall
Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy in London to support Ukraine amid rising tensions between the US and Ukraine.