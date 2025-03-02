Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission will present a new plan to strengthen the EU's defense at next week's summit. The plan includes increased investment in defense and security guarantees for Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made statements in London today about the need to intensify and strengthen defense. The official promises to present a "comprehensive" plan in the middle of next week, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.
We have all realized that after a long period of underinvestment, it is now crucial to increase investment in defense over the long term. This is essential for the security of the European Union
The European Commission President said she will present a "comprehensive plan" at the EU summit on Thursday, adding that it is important:
- sharply strengthen the defense;
- to take steps and become much more active;
As for the future of Ukraine, which has been destroyed by Russian aggression, von der Leyen has the following to say:
Security guarantees are extremely important. We must put Ukraine in a strong position so that it has the means to strengthen and defend itself. This actually turns Ukraine into a steel porcupine, which is indigestible for potential invaders
Recall
The Polish Prime Minister called for strengthening NATO's military presence on the eastern flank. Tusk supported Italy's initiative to hold a summit of European leaders and the United States.
Starmer: We are working on a plan to end the war, which we will discuss with the US and promote together02.03.25, 17:43 • 28352 views