Starmer: We are working on a plan to end the war, which we will discuss with the US and promote together
Kyiv • UNN
European leaders work on a plan to end Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, which they will discuss with the United States. At a summit in London chaired by Starmer, they develop steps to achieve “peace through strength.
At an international summit to support Ukraine, European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials are working on a plan to end Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. The components of the agreements will be included in an action plan to be presented to the United States. Relevant developments will be taken forward together by Washington.
This was reported by the BBC, by UNN.
The BBC offers some comments from Keir Starmer “from the summit table”.
In my conversations in recent days, we have agreed that a group of us will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting, and then we will discuss it with the United States and push it forward together
Starmer noted that although Russia also talks about peace, Russia “continues its relentless aggression” against Ukraine.
We must agree on what steps will be taken at this meeting to ensure peace through strength for the benefit of all
Recall
A summit of European leaders chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking place at Lancaster House in London . On the agenda: ending Russia's war in Ukraine and relations with the United States
The Kremlin is pleased with the sharp change in US foreign policy02.03.25, 15:32 • 33410 views