The Kremlin is pleased with the sharp change in US foreign policy
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the new US foreign policy configurations coincide with Russia's vision. According to him, despite the damage to relations, the political will of the leaders can quickly restore cooperation.
The new foreign policy configurations of the US administration largely coincide with Russia's, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media. He also explained whether the Russian Federation expects to further establish relations with the United States: UNN reports.
The new administration (we are talking about the United States - ed.) is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision
According to him, on the one hand, the countries will have to go a long way, because of "the enormous damage to the complex of bilateral relations." But, according to the official, the "political will" of the leaders of Russia and the United States can allow "this path to be completed quickly and successfully.
