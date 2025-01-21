ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“Trump wants to be a winner": an expert on the foreign policy of the new US president

“Trump wants to be a winner": an expert on the foreign policy of the new US president

Kyiv  •  UNN

The expert explained the absence of a mention of Ukraine in Trump's first speech and his intentions regarding the war. According to him, the new US president will seek to become a peacemaker and look for ways to end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump did not mention Ukraine in his first inaugural speech, which caused concern about possible signals for our country. However, Vladyslav Faraponov, head of the Institute of American Studies, in an exclusive commentary to a journalist from UNN , explained why this is not a reason to panic and what to expect from Trump in the future.

When asked by the journalist whether the fact that Trump did not mention Ukraine in his speech could be seen as a negative signal, Faraponov replied:

"Let's start with the fact that Trump did not mention any country separately. This is not critical and it was not in his plans. To say that this is a bad sign is an exaggeration. In general, this was expected and was based on the plans of this speech.

He didn't mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wants to be a peacemaker: what else was in Trump's first speech20.01.25, 20:07 • 75867 views

According to him, there is no tragedy in this, and he will have 4 years to be specific.

The head of the Institute of American Studies explains that it is US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who should be voicing foreign policy positions, not the president. 

US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and “wants the war to end”21.01.25, 08:34 • 122015 views

Faraponov advises that Trump's words about Russia's problems, namely his hope that Putin wants to make a deal, should be seen as a direct message to Russia.

Trump: “I think Putin is destroying Russia without making a deal”21.01.25, 08:21 • 48324 views

This is one of the key signals of his speech after the inauguration. This is a direct and overt signal that Trump will still put pressure and offer to negotiate. In fact, it is a signal that Trump will do what he promised - to be a "peacemaker"

- the expert said.

According to him, the new US president will want "his own victory," just as his predecessor Joe Biden "got" the end of the Gaza war.

Ending the war will still be a priority for Trump, perhaps not as quickly as he and his team hope. It will not be instantaneous, but there will be attempts

- Faraponov says.

He adds that even a phone conversation with the Kremlin dictator will be "soon.

Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue20.01.25, 18:49 • 31188 views

When asked by a journalist what Ukrainians should take away from Trump's speech, the head of the Institute of American Studies said: 

"The most important thing is his words that he wants to be a winner. He will do everything to make America stronger and greater.

Recall 

Yesterday, Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States by taking the oath of office. 

During his inauguration , Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and in the energy sector, spoke of his hope that the American flag would be planted on Mars, announced that the United States would have only two genders - male and female, but did not mention the war in Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising