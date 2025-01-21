“Trump wants to be a winner": an expert on the foreign policy of the new US president
The expert explained the absence of a mention of Ukraine in Trump's first speech and his intentions regarding the war. According to him, the new US president will seek to become a peacemaker and look for ways to end the conflict.
US President Donald Trump did not mention Ukraine in his first inaugural speech, which caused concern about possible signals for our country. However, Vladyslav Faraponov, head of the Institute of American Studies, in an exclusive commentary to a journalist from UNN , explained why this is not a reason to panic and what to expect from Trump in the future.
When asked by the journalist whether the fact that Trump did not mention Ukraine in his speech could be seen as a negative signal, Faraponov replied:
"Let's start with the fact that Trump did not mention any country separately. This is not critical and it was not in his plans. To say that this is a bad sign is an exaggeration. In general, this was expected and was based on the plans of this speech.
According to him, there is no tragedy in this, and he will have 4 years to be specific.
The head of the Institute of American Studies explains that it is US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who should be voicing foreign policy positions, not the president.
Faraponov advises that Trump's words about Russia's problems, namely his hope that Putin wants to make a deal, should be seen as a direct message to Russia.
This is one of the key signals of his speech after the inauguration. This is a direct and overt signal that Trump will still put pressure and offer to negotiate. In fact, it is a signal that Trump will do what he promised - to be a "peacemaker"
According to him, the new US president will want "his own victory," just as his predecessor Joe Biden "got" the end of the Gaza war.
Ending the war will still be a priority for Trump, perhaps not as quickly as he and his team hope. It will not be instantaneous, but there will be attempts
He adds that even a phone conversation with the Kremlin dictator will be "soon.
When asked by a journalist what Ukrainians should take away from Trump's speech, the head of the Institute of American Studies said:
"The most important thing is his words that he wants to be a winner. He will do everything to make America stronger and greater.
Recall
Yesterday, Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States by taking the oath of office.
During his inauguration , Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and in the energy sector, spoke of his hope that the American flag would be planted on Mars, announced that the United States would have only two genders - male and female, but did not mention the war in Ukraine.