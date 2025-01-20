Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration and declared his readiness for dialogue with the new US administration, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

"Russia is open for a dialogue with the trump administration on the 'ukrainian conflict. The goal of the Ukrainian settlement should not be a short truce, but a long-term peace. Peace in Ukraine should be based on respect for the legitimate interests of people living in the region," Putin said at the Security Council meeting.

He also said that Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue with any US administration, and Moscow sees statements by Trump and his team that they want to resume direct contacts with them.

"russia assumes that the dialog with the United States will be built on an equal and mutually respectful basis," the dictator said.

According to him, the Russian authorities will continue to fight for the interests of their people, because "this is the meaning of their country.

"moscow welcomes trump's mood and his words about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war," he added.

Recall

Russia will demand that Ukraine reduce its military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited military in any negotiations with incoming US President Donald Trump.