Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103733 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136662 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139005 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103891 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113524 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117045 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 85776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119094 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 60302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 65298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 44126 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159472 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 44126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 65298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123380 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141419 views
Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31187 views

Putin congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed readiness for dialogue with the new US administration. russia will insist on Ukraine's neutral status and limiting its military ties with NATO.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration and declared his readiness for dialogue with the new US administration, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

"Russia is open for a dialogue with the trump administration on the 'ukrainian conflict. The goal of the Ukrainian settlement should not be a short truce, but a long-term peace. Peace in Ukraine should be based on respect for the legitimate interests of people living in the region," Putin said at the Security Council meeting.

He also said that Russia has never refused to engage in dialogue with any US administration, and Moscow sees statements by Trump and his team that they want to resume direct contacts with them.

"russia assumes that the dialog with the United States will be built on an equal and mutually respectful basis," the dictator said.

According to him, the Russian authorities will continue to fight for the interests of their people, because "this is the meaning of their country.

"moscow welcomes trump's mood and his words about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war," he added. 

Recall

Russia will demand that Ukraine reduce its military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited military in any negotiations with incoming US President Donald Trump.

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising