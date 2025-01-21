Trump: “I think Putin is destroying Russia without making a deal”

US President Donald Trump, answering a question about Russia's war in Ukraine, pointed to economic difficulties in Russia that could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

In response to journalists' questions about Russia's war in Ukraine, Trump said that "Zelenskiy wants to make a deal." He expressed hope that Putin should also be ready for a deal, because "he is destroying Russia by not making a deal.

"I think Russia has big problems. Just look at the inflation in Russia... I would hope that he wants to make a deal," the US president said.

Commenting on the possibility of sanctions against Russia, Trump said that he favors tariffs over sanctions.

The US president said he plans to meet with Putin, but did not disclose details about the possible timing of such a meeting, noting that "it could happen pretty quickly.

Trump reiterated that he is trying to bring Russia's war in Ukraine to an end "as soon as possible" and repeated his assertion that the war "should never have started.

"It wouldn't have started if I were president," Trump emphasized in his campaign thesis. Trump pointed to significant losses among the Russian and Ukrainian military.

He also said that the United States provides more aid to Ukraine than other NATO countries. "NATO should pay more. NATO should pay 5%," Trump said, repeating his demand that NATO countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. No NATO country, including the United States, currently spends that much on defense.

He didn't mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wants to be a peacemaker: what else was in Trump's first speech