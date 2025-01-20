He didn't mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wants to be a peacemaker: what else was in Trump's first speech

In his inaugural address, Donald Trump promised to create “the strongest military the world has ever seen.” He did not mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wants to be a peacemaker, reports UNN.

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but by the wars we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” Sky news quoted Trump as saying.

He says he wants to be a “peacemaker and uniter.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth,” he summarized.

